William McGirt rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McGirt finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, William McGirt's 90 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, McGirt's tee shot went 119 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, McGirt had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

On the par-5 17th, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.