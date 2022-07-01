-
Wesley Bryan shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic
July 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Wesley Bryan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.
