Wesley Bryan shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Wesley Bryan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to even for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 2 over for the round.