  • Wesley Bryan shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Wesley Bryan's near ace leads to birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Wesley Bryan makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.