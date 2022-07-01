Webb Simpson comes back from a rocky start in round two of the John Deere Classic

Webb Simpson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Simpson finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Webb Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 12th green, Simpson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Simpson at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Simpson's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.