Vince Whaley shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Vince Whaley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Whaley's tee shot went 137 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.