Vaughn Taylor shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Taylor had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Taylor's 79 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.