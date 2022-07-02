Tyler Duncan shoots 4-over 48 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 12 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 153rd at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan's his second shot went 10 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 4 over for the round.