Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Mullinax hit his drive 398 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mullinax had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Mullinax had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.