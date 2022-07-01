Tommy Gainey shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Tommy Gainey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Gainey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gainey hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gainey had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gainey's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Gainey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gainey at 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gainey to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Gainey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gainey hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 4 under for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 2 under for the round.