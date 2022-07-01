Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Potter, Jr. hit his 70 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Potter, Jr.'s 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Potter, Jr. chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 275 yards to the native area, his second shot went 53 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 167 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr. hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at 2 over for the round.