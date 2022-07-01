Taylor Moore putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Taylor Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Taylor Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Moore hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Moore's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Moore's tee shot went 227 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Moore chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Moore hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Moore chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.