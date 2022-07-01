Sung Kang shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Sung Kang hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Kang got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Kang's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.