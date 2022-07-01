Stephan Jaeger putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Stephan Jaeger hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Stephan Jaeger had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Jaeger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Jaeger's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

Jaeger hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 under for the round.