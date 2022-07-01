  • Shawn Stefani shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Shawn Stefani makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Shawn Stefani sends in birdie on No. 1 at John Deere

