Shawn Stefani shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Shawn Stefani hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stefani finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Stefani had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stefani hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Stefani to even for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stefani to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Stefani's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stefani's 146 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 over for the round.

Stefani got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 2 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 3 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stefani reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Stefani chipped in his fourth from 32 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stefani at 2 over for the round.