Seung-Yul Noh shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Noh hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Noh's 114 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 6 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 476-yard par-4 18th, Noh chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 5 under for the round.