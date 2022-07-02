Seth Reeves shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Seth Reeves hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 37th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reeves had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 17th, Reeves's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.