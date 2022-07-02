Sean O'Hair finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 10th, O'Hair hit his 162 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, O'Hair's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, O'Hair had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to even for the round.