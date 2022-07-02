Sean McCarty shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Sean McCarty hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarty finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, McCarty had a 356-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 26-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved McCarty to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, McCarty had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarty to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 158-yard par-3 16th, McCarty missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left McCarty to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, McCarty had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarty to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, McCarty chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarty to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarty reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McCarty to 5 under for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarty reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarty to 6 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarty reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarty to 7 under for the round.