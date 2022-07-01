Scott Stallings shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Stallings hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stallings's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.