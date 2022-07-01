Scott Piercy putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 128th at 3 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th Scott Piercy hit his tee shot 366 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Piercy hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Piercy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Piercy's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.