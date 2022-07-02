Scott Gutschewski shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Scott Gutschewski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gutschewski had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

On the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.