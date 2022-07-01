Scott Brown rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Scott Brown hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Brown finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Scott Brown hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Brown to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Brown hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Brown's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Brown hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Brown had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.