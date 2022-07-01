  • Scott Brown rebounds from poor front in second round of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown uses nice tee shot to capture birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Scott Brown makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.