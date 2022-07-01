  • Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Satoshi Kodaira lands birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.