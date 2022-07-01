Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Satoshi Kodaira hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kodaira's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kodaira had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Kodaira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Kodaira hit his 93 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kodaira's 88 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.