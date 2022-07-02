Sam Ryder posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the John Deere Classic

Sam Ryder hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Ryder finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Sam Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ryder had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ryder's 175 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.