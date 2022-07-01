  • Sahith Theegala shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sahith Theegala shot a 6-under par 65 to make the cut, set at 3-under overall.
    Extended Highlights

    Sahith Theegala’s Round 2 highlights from John Deere

