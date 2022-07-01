Sahith Theegala shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Sahith Theegala hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-5 10th, Theegala's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Theegala had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Theegala's 83 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Theegala had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Theegala's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Theegala had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.