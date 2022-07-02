Ryuji Imada shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Ryuji Imada hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Imada finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Imada had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Imada to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Imada had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Imada to 2 over for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Imada reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Imada to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Imada had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Imada to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Imada's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Imada to 2 over for the round.

Imada got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Imada to 3 over for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Imada reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Imada to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Imada reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Imada at 1 over for the round.