Ryan Moore shoots 7-under 64 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Moore hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Moore's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Moore hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Moore hit his 82 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Moore's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 7 under for the round.