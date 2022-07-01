Ryan Brehm shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Brehm had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Brehm's 108 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Brehm had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Brehm's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 476-yard par-4 18th hole, Brehm had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 6 under for the round.