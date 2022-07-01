Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 114th at 2 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Armour hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Armour's 82 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.