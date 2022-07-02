Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Sabbatini's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.