Robert Streb shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Streb had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Streb's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Streb's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Streb chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Streb chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.