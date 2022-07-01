Robert Garrigus putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Robert Garrigus hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garrigus finished his day tied for 81st at 1 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Robert Garrigus's tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Garrigus's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Garrigus had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.

Garrigus hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Garrigus to 3 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Garrigus at 4 under for the round.