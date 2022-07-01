Ricky Barnes shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Ricky Barnes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Barnes's 158 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Barnes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Barnes had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Barnes's tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Barnes's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 476-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.