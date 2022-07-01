Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Richy Werenski hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Werenski hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Werenski's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Werenski's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Werenski had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

Werenski tee shot went 243 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to even for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.