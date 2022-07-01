Richard S. Johnson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Richard S. Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Johnson's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson got a double bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.