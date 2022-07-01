Quinn Riley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Quinn Riley hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 143rd at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a 372 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Riley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

At the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Riley's tee shot went 226 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Riley's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.