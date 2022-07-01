Preston Stanley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Preston Stanley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Stanley hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 10th, Stanley chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Stanley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stanley's 94 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.