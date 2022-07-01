  • Preston Stanley shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Preston Stanley makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Preston Stanley escapes rough to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Preston Stanley makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.