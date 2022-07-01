Peter Malnati putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Peter Malnati chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Malnati's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Malnati chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Malnati had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 5 under for the round.