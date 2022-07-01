  • Peter Malnati putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati makes birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.