Paul Barjon putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

Paul Barjon hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 134th at 5 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Paul Barjon had a 357-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and one putting for a bogey on the 596-yard par-5 10th. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Barjon had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Barjon's tee shot went 239 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Barjon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Barjon's his second shot went 170 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

Barjon had a fantastic chip-in on the 226-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 219 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 8 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.