Patton Kizzire shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Patton Kizzire hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kizzire had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kizzire's 131 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kizzire's 174 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Kizzire hit his 90 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 6 under for the round.