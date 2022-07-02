  • Patton Kizzire shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire chips it close to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.