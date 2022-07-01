Patrick Rodgers putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Rodgers's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Rodgers at even-par for the round.