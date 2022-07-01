Patrick Flavin posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the John Deere Classic

Patrick Flavin hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Flavin finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-5 10th, Patrick Flavin's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Flavin had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Flavin hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Flavin's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 4 under for the round.