Parker McLachlin shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Parker McLachlin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 143rd at 6 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, McLachlin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, McLachlin's tee shot went 127 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, McLachlin hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, McLachlin chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to even-par for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, McLachlin chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLachlin to 2 over for the round.