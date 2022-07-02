Omar Uresti shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Omar Uresti hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Uresti finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Uresti hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to 2 under for the round.

Uresti got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uresti to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Uresti's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Uresti had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uresti to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Uresti hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 4 under for the round.