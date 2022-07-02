  • Omar Uresti shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Omar Uresti makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Omar Uresti pitches to 3 feet to set up birdie at John Deere

    In the opening round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Omar Uresti makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.