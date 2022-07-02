Nick Watney putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the John Deere Classic

Nick Watney hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 561-yard par-5 second hole, Nick Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Watney hit a tee shot 134 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Watney went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Watney to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Watney hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.