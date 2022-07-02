Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the par-5 10th, Taylor chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 373 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.