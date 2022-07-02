Nick Hardy shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Nick Hardy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Hardy hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

At the 186-yard par-3 third, Hardy hit a tee shot 133 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hardy had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hardy's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 seventh green, Hardy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hardy at 4 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 3 under for the round.