Nate Lashley putts well in round two of the John Deere Classic

In his second round at the John Deere Classic, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 70th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lashley's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.