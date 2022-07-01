Morgan Hoffmann delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the second at the John Deere Classic

Morgan Hoffmann hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hoffmann finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Morgan Hoffmann had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morgan Hoffmann to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Hoffmann chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 2 under for the round.

Hoffmann missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Hoffmann's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 4 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hoffmann chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 5 under for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hoffmann hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffmann to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Hoffmann hit an approach shot from 269 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffmann to 7 under for the round.