Michael Thompson shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Thompson hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Thompson hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 second, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 under for the round.