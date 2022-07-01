  • Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

  • In the second round of the 2022 John Deere Classic, Michael Gligic makes birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gligic holes 17-foot birdie at John Deere

