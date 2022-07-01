Michael Gligic shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the John Deere Classic

Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 15 under; Denny McCarthy is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Naegel, Emiliano Grillo, Christopher Gotterup, and Matthias Schwab are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 15th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.

At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gligic hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

At the 476-yard par-4 18th, Gligic's his second shot went 150 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gligic had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.